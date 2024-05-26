עימותים במירון צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Since the end of Shabbat, hundreds of people have been trying to reach Mount Meron for Lag B'Omer despite IDF orders and numerous police roadblocks.

In the Jordan Valley, the police stopped several buses full of passengers trying to reach Meron. On the mountain itself, dozens were removed by the police after initiating confrontations with police, dismantling barriers, and trying to ascend the mountain.

The police say that ''Since the morning, hundreds of people have arrived at the Meron compound, clashing with police and damaging property that was placed there for their security.''

So far, over 500 people who tried to enter the mountain without permits have been removed from the Meron area in police buses.

The police emphasized that the three planned bonfires that were meant to take place before dawn passed without any exceptional incidents and in accordance with the law.