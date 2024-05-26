Israeli officials fear that Russia will transfer advanced cyber capabilities to Iran.

Israel Hayom reports that "powers like Russia have capabilities that are not available to terrorist bodies or other countries. Russia has other tools, which can cause significant damage to its enemies."

"The cyber unit deals with defense, and the defense is always working. We are also prepared for significant attacks," added a source familiar with the case.

Iran is known as a country with competent cyber infrastructures, but Russia is a cyber superpower, and one of the few countries in the world with particularly strong cyber capabilities. Israel is also considered a country with such capabilities.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7th, there has been an increase of hundreds of percent in significant cyber attacks on Israel.

The main targets of these attacks are the health system infrastructure, academia, bodies responsible for service and integration, and additional infrastructures. Israel is also preparing for attacks on the electricity, water, and other critical infrastructures.