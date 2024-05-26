Jewish-American songwriter Richard M. Sherman, who partnered with his late brother to craft tunes for Disney classics such as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Jungle Book, died on Saturday at the age of 95, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sherman, who also co-wrote “It’s a Small World (After All)” — considered the most performed song ever — as well as “You’re Sixteen,” a chart-topper for Ringo Starr, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of age-related illness, Disney announced.

Members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and recipients of the National Medal of Honor, Richard and his older brother, Robert Sherman, who died in 2012, wrote an estimated 1,000 songs and music for 50 movies, and they were responsible for more movie musical songs than anyone in history.

The Sherman brothers won an Academy Award in 1964 for their work on Mary Poppins, accepting the trophies for best original score and best song (“Chim Chim Cher-ee”).

The pair, who were hired by Walt Disney himself and worked directly with the Hollywood legend for almost a decade, also were nominated for the songs “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” from the 1968 United Artists film; “The Age of Not Believing” from Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971); “The Slipper and the Rose Waltz (He Danced With Me/She Danced With Me)” from The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella (1976) and “When You’re Loved” from The Magic of Lassie (1978). They received three other nominations for their scores.

Richard Sherman was born in Manhattan on June 12, 1928, to Russian Jewish immigrants, Rosa (Dancis) and Al Sherman. Their mother was a Broadway actress and their father was a composer whose songs were recorded by the likes of Maurice Chevalier, Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Cyndi Lauper.

The family moved west in the mid-1930s, and Richard attended Beverly Hills High School. He and his brother attended Bard College in New York (his major was music, while Roberts’ was English literature and painting), and Richard wrote what is now the school’s official song.

Most recently, Sherman wrote a song with composer Fabrizio Mancinelli for Andreas Deja’s 2023 animated short, Mushka.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth; his children, Gregory, Victoria and Lynda; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.