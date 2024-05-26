Hamas claimed in an official statement on Saturday night that it was able to lure soldiers into a tunnel in the Gazan city of Jabalia, where terrorists killed them and kidnapped their bodies.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit clarified in a statement after midnight, “The IDF clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted.”

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF cleared for publication that a reserve soldier from Battalion 6828 of the Bislach Brigade (828) was seriously injured during a battle in northern Gaza.

“The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.