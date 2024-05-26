A boy of about 10 died Saturday night in an apartment fire in Ashdod.

Firefighters arriving at the scene evacuated the boy, but found that he was lifeless.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Adam Gustavo said, "We arrived at the scene in large numbers and we saw the smoke from the building. While attempting to extinguish the fire, they brought out to us a boy of about 10, who was unconscious and suffering severe burns to his body."

"We conducted medical examinations, but his injuries were critical and we were forced to declare his death."

He added, "In addition, a woman of about 40 was walking around outside the building, fully conscious and suffering from smoke inhalation. We provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital in a mobile ICU, in moderate condition."