Nahdiya Safieddine, mother of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, passed away on Saturday, Lebanese media reported.

One of the reports said that Nahdiya had been ill in recent months.

The terror group issued an official announcement of Nahdiya's death.

According to Hezbollah's statement, "The honorable Mrs. Hajja Umm Hassan, mother of His Eminence the secretary-general of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, passed away to the mercy of God Almighty."

It is not clear whether Nasrallah will attend the funeral, the details of which are not yet known.