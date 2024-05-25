The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military arm, is escalating the psychological warfare it uses against Israel on the matter of the hostages.

A video clip published by the terror organization begins with quotes from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister Benny Gantz, and IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, on the efforts to bring about the release of the hostages.

Afterwards, the video sends a direct message to the hostages' families.

"Yes, Netanyahu, his military, and the War Cabinet are killing all of your citizens who are held captive," the video claims in text superimposed over photos of the Israeli hostages who Hamas claims were killed in IDF airstrikes.

"Ask Netanyahu and his government for their identities and names. They will tell you, because they know them well. This is how they bring them back," the video concludes.