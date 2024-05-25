IDF troops continue their operational activity in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. Since Friday, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure, launch sites, and military structures, and located numerous weapons.

In addition, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, including terrorists who directed attacks at IDF troops operating in the area.

An IAF aircraft eliminated a Hamas sniper cell that fired at IDF troops a few days ago. No IDF injuries were reported in this encounter.

Furthermore, in the central Gaza Strip over the past day, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists during encounters and with tank fire.

On Friday, in IDF operational activity in specific areas of Rafah, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist cell that opened fire on the troops during close-quarters combat. IDF troops conducted searches in the area for weapons and Hamas terrorist infrastructure. The troops located and dismantled tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure, as well as large quantities of weapons in the area, including military equipment, weapons parts, and explosives.