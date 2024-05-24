A reservist from the IDF’s Battalion 6828 was seriously injured on Friday in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment, his family was notified.

Eight soldiers have been injured in the past day, one of them seriously, according to IDF data.

On Friday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that the bodies of three hostages - Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux - were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operation.

Based on verified intelligence obtained by the IDF, the hostages were murdered during the October 7th Massacre and were abducted from the Mefalsim Intersection to Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

The bodies of the hostages were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, based on precise intelligence obtained and analyzed over the past days by the IDF Intelligence Directorate's Headquarters for the Hostages and Missing Persons in collaboration with the ISA. At the beginning of the operation, intense combat was carried out in the area.

