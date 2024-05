In recent weeks, soldiers of the Counterterrorist Special Forces Unit (LOTAR Unit), operating under the 460th Brigade Combat Team, have been fighting in the area of Jabaliya.

The soldiers fought in cooperation with armored forces to destroy terrorist infrastructure, eliminate terrorists, and locate and destroy tunnel shafts in the area.

During the operations, the soldiers uncovered a structure containing large quantities of weapons, including rocket launchers and long and short-range missiles.