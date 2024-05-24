Avivit and Orit, the sisters of Hanan Yablonka, whose body was recently recovered from Gaza, were informed this morning that their brother was dead.

"We woke up to a black morning, we are crushed and broken, don't know how to cope, couldn't have imagined this. We will conduct a funeral 'to bring back the hostages along with Hanan' and we ask everyone to come," said the sisters in an interview with Kan.

Reuven Yablonka, Hanan's father, reported that he received the message about the retrieval of his son's body from friends.

"At seven in the morning, friends called me and asked if it was true, I had no idea what they wanted from me. Apparently, it was announced on Telegram and other social media. At eight-thirty, we spoke with the IDF.''

"I am proud of the IDF soldiers who brought Hanan back home, but I want all the hostages to be returned home. I will not rest until everyone is returned," said Yablonka.

The IDF announced on Friday that it had recovered the bodies of three hostages from Gaza. Michel Nisenbaum (59) from Sderot, was a Brazilian-Israeli citizen and father of two daughters and grandfather of six, the youngest of whom he did not have the chance to meet. Michel was taken hostage when he went to rescue his 4-year-old granddaughter who was with her father at the Re'im base. Michel, a devoted family man, immigrated to Israel at the age of 13 and had since lived in the Gaza envelope. He was a man of many talents who, alongside his work, also volunteered for Magen David Adom and the Border Police.

Hanan Yablonka (42) from Tel Aviv, was father to 9-year-old Yarin and 12-year-old Emily. He was taken hostage from the NOVA Festival, which he attended with friends. Hanan was a devoted and loving father, a family man and friend. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv. Hanan was taken hostage while doing what he loved most – enjoying music, dancing, and celebrating life.

Oryon Hernandez Radoux (30), a French-Mexican citizen and resident of Mexico, and father to a young daughter, was taken hostage from the Nova Festival, which he attended with his partner, Shani Louk, and their friend Keshet Casarotti, both of whom were also murdered by Hamas terrorists. Oryon, who had a deep love for music and dancing, worked as a music producer and visited music festivals around the world.