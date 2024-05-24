IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a statement following the recovery of the bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux, three hostages who were murdered and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that last night, Israeli special forces in Gaza rescued the bodies of our hostages Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, Orion Hernandez," Hagari said. Their bodies were rescued during a special operation based on precise intelligence in the area of Gaza."

He continued, "Hanan was partying with his friends at the Nova music festival. He was murdered by Hamas terrorists and his body was taken into Gaza."

"Michel, an Israel and Brazilian citizen, was on his way to pick up his four-year-old granddaughter. He was murdered by Hamas terrorists and his body was taken into Gaza.

"Orion Radoux, a tourist from Mexico with French citizenship, was partying with his girlfriend Shani Louk at the Nova music festival. Shani and Orion were celebrating life at the Nova music festival. They were both murdered by Hamas terrorists and their bodies were taken into Gaza.

"Our hearts go out to their families at this difficult time," he said.

"There are men, women, children, and babies being held in Hamas in living hell across our border in Gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom. Every decent country in the world would do the same," the IDF Spokesman vowed.