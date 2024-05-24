Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted to the announcement this morning (Friday) that the bodies of three hostages, Michel Nisenbaum, Hanan Yablonka, and Orion Hernandez Radoux, had been recovered from Gaza.

"This morning our broken hearts go out to the Yablonka, Hernández, and Nisenbaum families as we receive the bitter news of the recovery of the bodies of their loved ones from Gaza," the President wrote on X.

"I send my full support to the courageous men and women of the IDF and Shin Bet, who are working tirelessly to return the hostages. It is our duty to bring everyone back - those still alive, and those we must bring for burial in Israel," Herzog said.

"May the memory of Hanan, Orión, and Michel be blessed," he concluded.