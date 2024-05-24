The bodies of the hostages Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation.

Based on verified intelligence obtained by the IDF, the hostages were murdered during the October 7th Massacre and were abducted from the Mefalsim Intersection to Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

The bodies of the hostages were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, based on precise intelligence obtained and analyzed over the past days by the IDF Intelligence Directorate's Headquarters for the Hostages and Missing Persons in collaboration with the ISA. At the beginning of the operation, intense combat was carried out in the area.

Following an identification procedure carried out by medical officials at the Israeli National Forensic Institute and the Israel police, IDF representatives notified their families today. The IDF and ISA send their heartfelt condolences to the families.

The IDF Spokesperson called on the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and fake news and to listen to official announcements.

The IDF stated that the military and and ISA continue, "even at this time, to deploy all operational and intelligence means in order to accomplish the supreme national task of bringing back all the hostages."

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters said in response to the announcement, "It is with profound sorrow that the Families Forum bows its head following the announcement of the murder of Michel Nisenbaum, Hanan Yablonka, and Oryon Hernandez Radoux, may their memories be a blessing, at the hands of Hamas terrorists."

"The sorrowful return of Michel, Hanan, and Oryon is another heartbreak for the 125 families of the hostages, who share the pain, sorrow, and endless worry. Their return for burial provides important closure for the family members, and efforts must be made to bring all the murdered hostages back to Israel," the Forum said.

The recovery of their bodies is a silent but resolute reminder that the State of Israel is obligated to immediately dispatch negotiation teams with a clear demand to bring about a deal that will swiftly return all the hostages home: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial."

Michel Nisenbaum (59) from Sderot, a Brazilian-Israeli citizen and father of two daughters and grandfather of six, the youngest of whom he did not have the chance to meet. Michel was taken hostage when he went to rescue his 4-year-old granddaughter who was with her father at the Re'im base. Michel, a devoted family man, immigrated to Israel at the age of 13 and has since lived in the Gaza envelope. He was a man of many talents who, alongside his work, also volunteered for Magen David Adom and the Border Police.

Hanan Yablonka (42) from Tel Aviv, a father to 9-year-old Yarin and 12-year-old Emily. He was taken hostage from the NOVA Festival, which he attended with friends.

Hanan was a devoted and loving father, a family man and friend. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv. Hanan was taken hostage while doing what he loved most – enjoying music, dancing, and celebrating life.

Oryon Hernandez Radoux (30), a French-Mexican citizen and resident of Mexico, and father to a young daughter, was taken hostage from the Nova Festival, which he attended with his partner, Shani Louk, and their friend Keshet Casarotti, both of whom were also murdered by Hamas terrorists. Oryon, who had a deep love for music and dancing, worked as a music producer and visited music festivals around the world.