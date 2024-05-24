Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

“Strange Bedfellows” is not just a 1964 film starring Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida. In politics and war they are called "bedfellows", but the radical left's love affair with Islamic fanatics is the strangest couple that ever existed. Even Hitler and Stalin had much more in common.

How to explain the infatuation and alliance of progressivism with Islamic fundamentalists who kill Jews and Christians, want to replace secularism with sharia, subjugate women and cut off the heads of those who draw a harmless cartoon?

“Jihad Woke”. This is what Abe Greenwald in the monthly Commentary calls the new "bedfellows" and the cultural cancer that is devastating Western universities in its third stage. It is the alliance of all extremisms (sexual, racial, ecological, cultural) and Islamists.

This is why Gilles Kepel - France's leading Islamic scholar - has just said that October 7th will have a deeper strategic impact than September 11th because, unlike the attack on the Twin Towers, the Hamas pogrom broke the West in two.

Just look at the 4,000 demonstrators who marched in front of the Munich synagogue two days ago demanding the destruction of Israel. An eyewitness told Nius that “the noise could be heard in the prayer room” of the synagogue. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told i24NEWS: “It is scandalous that the government allowed a pro-Hamas crowd to march on the Munich synagogue on the holy day of Shabbat. Four thousand anti-Semites were given permission to curse Israel in front of a Jewish house of prayer!”.

Meanwhile, they attacked the Holocaust memorial in Moabit (Berlin). There was a synagogue where today the memorial commemorates the Nazi murders. It survived the pogrom of 1938. From 1941, the Nazis used the synagogue as a collection center for Jews. Tens of thousands of people spent their last nights in Berlin here before being deported to concentration and extermination camps loaded onto freight wagons like cattle for slaughter. On one wall are listed the dates of a total of 63 deportation transports to the gas chambers of Eastern Europe.

They opened the gates of hell and justified everything.

Kamel Daoud, the Algerian writer, explains in Le Point what is happening: “Who are the winners of Gaza? The Islamist international. A global KO. Well managed between jihadism and the useful idiots of the West, this galaxy has managed to achieve an unthinkable victory. This includes collective prayers in American universities, the tutelage of the European radical left, and the infiltration of the media."

"The Islamist international has managed to universalize its equations: the world is a Jewish conspiracy and Palestine is the state of Allah. But democracy is also hypocrisy. Therefore? 'Islam is the solution' was the slogan of Islamists in Egypt. The world lies, except for 'us'. These 'liberators' from servitude, who managed to create an identity starting from the veil, make the keffiyeh a flag of their cause. Palestine is not their goal."

Just look at the minute of silence observed at the UN for the Iranian Raisi. Do they do this for all deceased heads of state? No. Maybe they would do it again for Goebbels.

The destruction of the West: that is the goal.

Universities are the stronghold of the woke religion, but now there are those who say no.

Three students with keffiyeh and a video with an ISIS-style scenography. We are at the University of Turin, Italy.

In Belgium, the universities have started to ban Israeli universities.

“The inhabitants of Gaza do not need these spoiled children who want to earn a little glory, running around the corridors of universities in beautiful brand new keffiyehs” writes Algerian Boualem Sansal.

Now we see ecologists openly siding with Islamic extremists. “They have abandoned classic environmental defense to move towards what the ultra-left calls intersectionality,” Olivier Vial, director of Ceru, a university think tank, explains to Le Figaro. Vial says that Israel is seen in the decolonial movement “as the very figure of the colonizer” and the Jew “as a sort of 'super white' who should be deconstructed.” Exactly the opposite of the truth.

There are 109 verses in the Quran that command violence, often explicit violence, by Muslims against non-Muslims. But no matter what depths of depravity radical Islam reaches, it remains fenced in by the impregnable force field of “Islamophobia,” a major sin of the woke catechism and zealously applied by the left.

We are sliding towards the most abject and nihilistic radicalism with virtually no reaction. Now there are beginning to be signs that changes are afoot in many US universities disgusted by the wokery. But they are not taking place at the same pace or everywhere. There are rivers of money upstream to be drained, so many cultural institutions could sink even deeper into an oppressive and pro-Islamic monoculture.

Those who today consider themselves so free that they can afford to ignore this rampant madness will be the slaves of tomorrow. Or worse, their neck will be under the butcher's knife.