MK Yitzhak Kroizer, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Knesset faction, recently submitted a proposal calling for the establishment of a national authority to commemorate the disaster of October 7.

As is customary, Kroizer turned to all the parties in the Knesset, from the opposition and the coalition, which agreed to his request and signed the proposed bill. However, when Kroizer approached the Yesh Atid faction, led by Yair Lapid, he was met with a refusal.

The office of the leader of the opposition explained that "Yesh Atid does not cooperate with the Otzma Yehudit Party on any bill, initiative, lobby or conference. This is a Kahanist, racist and violent party, which is a disgraceful stain on the State of Israel, the government of Israel and the people of Israel. A bill on the issue by MK Meirav Ben-Ari has been submitted and will be promoted later."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blasted Lapid in response, "While the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Knesset faction, MK Kroizer, spent many days starting October 7 in the reserves in an elite unit, during this time Lapid supported his partners, the supporters of terrorism, the Muslim Brotherhood, Ahmed Tibi, and prevented the removal of the terrorist Ofer Cassif."

He added, "Today, in continuation of the partnership with the supporters of terrorism, Lapid opposed the proposal to commemorate the victims of the murders of October 7. Yair Lapid will continue to do ugly politics on the backs of the families of the hostages and the murdered of October 7, and the members of the Otzma Yehudit faction will continue to fight for the people of Israel, and will not allow Lapid - the supporter of a Palestinian state, to hide behind masks."