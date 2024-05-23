ההפגנה בירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Dozens of extremist haredim blocked the intersection of Sarei Israel Street and Jaffa Road in central Jerusalem on Thursday afternoon in protest of the Draft Law.

According to police at the scene, the protesters called them "Nazis" and used little children to block traffic. "They are endangering themselves and road users, and disturb public order," the police stated.

Police forces used riot dispersal means in an attempt to repel the rioters and to open the road to traffic.

At the same time, officers directed traffic until the intersection reopened.

"Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of protest for everyone in the confines of the law, but will act against disturbances to the order, endangering road users, and other wrongdoings that break the law and hurt the public's freedom of movement," the police stated.