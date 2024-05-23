Rafah Crossing
Rafah CrossingIDF Spokesperson

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee revealed on Thursday the identity of Nasser Abu Musa, a humanitarian worker at the Rafah Crossing.

According to Adraee, Abu Musa "is a humanitarian worker by day, a terrorist by night." Adraee published on the X network documentation of two certificates belonging to Abu Musa, one a certificate of a humanitarian worker at the Rafah Crossing, and the other a certificate showing that he is an operative in the military wing of Hamas.

He wrote, "look at Nasser Abu Musa, who worked as a 'humanitarian worker' at the Rafah Crossing in Gaza and at the same time his affiliation with the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades was confirmed."

He added, "Abu Musa and his Hamas friends are the reason why we have to continue the operation in Rafah. Hamas is worse than ISIS."

