Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with “Wings”, a joint program of the Jewish Agency, Merage Foundation Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and the IDF’s Meitav unit, hosted Olim Al Madim at the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem.

Olim Al Madim is designed to make the process of enlistment in the IDF for new immigrants to Israel easier as they face mandatory service or seek to volunteer.

Noya Govrin, the Director of the Nefesh B'Nefesh Lone Soldiers program, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "We see here hundreds of young people who made aliyah, who will become a lone soldier in the future."

"They came here for the 'pre-aliyah draft,'" she said. "The purpose of the day is really to ease the bureaucracy of joining the IDF, so the young olim can find everything they need in order to draft into the IDF in terms of information, which units are available, or some procedure that they usually do at the IDF recruitment center."

Yaron Shavit, the Deputy Chairman of the Jewish Agency, said that "it is really thrilling to be here, to see all the energy that these Jewish youngsters bring, making their plans to make aliyah through their service in the IDF."

"It's amazing to see that in spite of the fact that we're in a war, we see these youngsters that, wherever they are in the world, feel that their guts tell them that they have to come here. They have to identify, because they can't sit on the sidelines. They have to join in" Shavit added.

Rebecca, one of the young people who attended the event, said, "I came especially because of my Mom. She always loved Israel. I came in ninth grade. It's really interesting and I'm in love with Israel."

Govrin stated, "We see here hundreds of young people who came from all over the world. They came here during the war, and they came here because they have a strong sense of responsibility to the State of Israel. They want to be here and they want to join the IDF."

"They are the new Zionists," she said of these brave youths. "I'm Israeli, they teach me every day what 'Zionist' is."