The European Jewish Association, representing hundreds of Jewish Communities across Europe, called on Spanish Vice-President Yolanda Diaz to resign after she called for Palestine to be freed "from the river to the sea."

“The Spanish Vice-President, Yolanda Diaz, is openly calling for the genocide of the world’s only Jewish State, Israel," the association wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“This cannot and must not stand. We immediately call on (EU Foreign Policy Chief) Josep Borrell to condemn this. EU Member States have obligations under the treaties not to call for the annihilation of third countries," it added.

The association demanded: “We immediately call for Prime Minister Sanchez to distance the Spanish Government from these genocidal remarks.

According to the European Jewish Association, “The Vice-President’s from the river to the sea call carries with it echoes of the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Jews from Spain in 1492, not to mention the thousands burned alive in auto-da-fe’s. Her statement is also an endorsement of Hamas' ideology."

“She must resign,” it concluded.