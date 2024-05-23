Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the IDF Northern Command Headquarters where he received an operational briefing from the head of Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin on the wide-ranging offensive and defensive activity in the sector.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Maj. Gen. Gordin and the divisional commanders about the detailed operational plans in the sector and heard about the determination among the divisions to take such action as may be necessary to restore the residents of the north to their homes with security.

"We are constantly in action on the northern front. As of now, we have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah militants and we are still poised – even today, the Prime Minister stated.

"I just received a briefing from the head of Northern Command and I also spoke with the division commanders. We have detailed, important, and even surprising plans," he added this.

With this, he insisted: "But I will not share these plans – which are designed to do two things, 1) to restore security to the north, and 2) to restore the residents safely to their homes – with the enemy. We are determined to achieve both of them together."

Also participating in the visit were the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, his Military Secretary, the commanders of the 91st, 36th, and 146th divisions, and other senior officers.