The United Nations General Assembly will convene a special meeting next Thursday to pay tribute to the memory of the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed this week in a helicopter crash.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage over the announcement of the meeting, stating: "You can’t make this up!! The UN General Assembly will be meeting to 'pay tribute' to Raisi, the Butcher of Tehran!

"Within hours of his death, the Security Council stood for a moment of silence. Then, the UN lowered its flag. And now the General Assembly?!" he pondered.

"The UN was founded to prevent atrocities, but today it salutes mass-murdering dictators!

"I assume that the next step will be renaming the Human Rights Council in his memory," Erdan added.