During a pro-Israel conference held in Nashville, Tennessee, attended by many government officials and hundreds of Israel supporters, footage of the kidnapping of the observers by Hamas terrorists from October 7th was displayed.

MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionist Party) played videos of the abduction of surveillance post operators from the Nahal Oz base.

Subsequently, he described their condition as they appeared bleeding and helpless, and the statements made by the terrorists "our slaves", "Oh dogs, we will kill you all", and more.

MK Tal said: "Let the whole world know what happened that day. The understanding against which monsters we stand must permeate every corner of the world. Every parliament member, every government official must watch these recordings".

"I will continue to fight in the international arena for the return of the kidnapped and the destruction of Hamas, and to stand for Israel's right to victory", he added.