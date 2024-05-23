תיעוד החיסול דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Ali Nasser Faran, responsible for significant weapons manufacturing and proliferation infrastructure, was struck and eliminated by an IAF aircraft in the area of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

In recent years, Ali Nasser Faran was responsible for the manufacturing of strategic and specialized weapons for Hezbollah.

Over the last few months, Hezbollah weapons manufacturing infrastructure that he was responsible for has been struck by the IDF.

The elimination of Ali Nasser Faran is part of the IDF and Israeli security forces' activities to impede Hezbollah’s stockpiling and build-up of weapons designated for use in attacks against Israeli civilians and communities.

Hezbollah confirmed Faran's death, adding that he is their 312th casualty since October 7.