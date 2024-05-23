The family of soldier Aharon Sternlib, a resident of Havat Gilad who was severely injured in Gaza and is now sedated and ventilated, calls for prayers for his recovery.

"Our brother Aharon, who was stationed at a checkpoint with the Netzach Yehudah battalion, was injured in an engagement yesterday in Beit Hanoun. Aharon is now in critical condition at the hospital, sedated and ventilated. We must pray hard for him," his family says.

They added, "Please increase your prayers and good deeds for his recovery and for the recovery of all the injured."

On Wednesday, the IDF cleared for publication the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip:

Master Sergeant Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in the elite Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineers Corps.

Cpt. Yisrael Yudkin, 22 from Kfar Chabad, and Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, 21 from Raanana, were soldiers in the 97th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

During the incident in which Master Sergeant Gideon Chay DeRowe was killed, it was stated that an officer and a soldier from the 97th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade and a reservist from the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineers Corps were seriously wounded.

During the incident in which Cpt. Yisrael Yudkin and Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem were killed, a soldier from the 97th Battalion was seriously wounded. Earlier today, a reservist from Battalion 9263 of the 226th Brigade was seriously wounded in an operations accident on the northern border.