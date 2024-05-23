תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in specific areas of Rafah. The troops are currently operating based on information regarding terror targets in the areas of 'Brazil' and 'Shaboura' while making every effort to prevent harm to civilians and after the civilian population in the area was evacuated.

IDF troops located a rocket launcher ready to fire at IDF troops.

Moreover, the troops located and dismantled a number of terror tunnel shafts and launchers in the area, and eliminated several terrorists during close-quarters encounters.

Based on the direction of IDF troops, IAF aircraft eliminated three terrorists belonging to a mortar squad, who fired mortar shells at IDF troops in the area of Rafah.

IDF troops also continue operational activities in the area of Jabaliya. In cooperation with the IAF, the troops targeted several Hamas terrorists during strikes on military compounds used for weapons storage.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Furthermore, IDF troops located numerous weapons, including AK-47 rifles, snipers, magazines, explosive devices including grenades, and additional military equipment.

In parallel, IDF troops continue operational activities in the area of the corridor in central Gaza. Over the past day, in cooperation with the IAF, the troops conducted several strikes, including the head of a terror squad who operated from within a hideout residence, two terrorists who opened fire at IDF troops, and a terrorist who invaded into Israel on October 7th.

IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza. Over the past day, the troops identified several terrorist cells. During one of the activities, a cell was identified carrying military equipment and entering a compound. The troops directed an IAF aircraft that eliminated the terrorists.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל