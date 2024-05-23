Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant spoke Wednesday night with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

During their conversation, Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for taking a strong stance against the ICC’s outrageous application and claims.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on developments in the IDF’s operations to dismantle Hamas’ Rafah division, as well as efforts to return 128 hostages held in Gaza.

Gallant also raised a series of measures taken to facilitate the entry and delivery of aid to the civilian population that has evacuated the Rafah area.

During their conversation, the two also discussed force build-up efforts and critical defense cooperation with the United States.