Two US soldiers suffered light injuries on Thursday while working near the Gaza pier.

The soldiers were evacuated through the Ashdod Port to an Israeli hospital.

Meanwhile, the IDF, via COGAT and the Israeli Navy, is working in cooperation with the US to operate the temporary floating pier for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, 27 trucks containing 371 pallets of humanitarian aid, including food and shelter equipment, were transferred to the logistics centers belonging to international aid agencies in the Gaza Strip.

In parallel, humanitarian efforts to facilitate the entry of trucks containing food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment via land crossings into the Gaza Strip continue.

On Wednesday, 281 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred through the Kerem Shalom and Erez West crossings, including 50 trucks containing flour for the World Food Program (WFP) organization and 45 Jordanian aid trucks.