The Israel Heritage Foundation's delegation to Israel held a festive dinner to mark the end of their visit to the country last night at the historic King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

The dinner was attended by Swiss Ambassador Mr. Ed McMullen, who delivered remarks to the group and was reported to have made a profound impact on the delegation. Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy, also spoke at the dinner.

McMullen's attendance followed extensive high-level discussions with former Trump National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien.

IHF delegation dinner IHF

The delegation departed from the dinner to the airport, making the dinner the formal end of the delegation's mission to Israel.