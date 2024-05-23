An IDF soldier who was in Gaza filmed himself burning a Quran book. The footage was distributed on Arab networks and elicited widespread condemnation.

The IDF spokesperson stated: "The soldier's behavior in the video does not align with the values of the IDF.''

''The IDF respects all religions and condemns such behavior unequivocally.

"Due to the incident, an investigation was initiated by the Military Police, at the end of which the findings will be examined by the Military Prosecutor's Office."

The IDF has previously issued warnings of disciplinary action against soldiers posting videos of themselves doing "anything unrelated to their operational assignment," after videos of IDF soldiers beating or stripping Hamas prisoners, spraying graffiti on Gazan buildings, and taking civilian property from Gaza were cited by nations discussing allegations of Israeli war crimes.