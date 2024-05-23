תיעוד מזיהוי הירי מהמבנה ותקיפתו דובר צה"ל

Over the past few days, IDF troops began conducting a targeted raid in the area of Beit Hanoun in northeast Gaza to eliminate terrorists, locate and strike terror infrastructure, below and above the ground.

During operational activity in the area on Wednesday, three IDF soldiers fell in battle. The IDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families and will continue to accompany them.

IDF troops are continuing activities in the area. In cooperation with the IAF, the troops struck numerous terror targets, including an anti-tank launch post, a military compound, and sniper posts.

Moreover, IDF troops identified a terrorist opening fire at the troops from a nearby military compound and directed an IAF aircraft that targeted and eliminated the terrorist upon identification.

Shortly afterward, an additional terrorist was identified opening fire at IDF troops from the same compound. The troops directed a fighter jet that struck the compound and eliminated the terrorist.