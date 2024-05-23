On Wednesday, a youth delegation of the families of eight hostages made their way to London to meet with British officials.

Amit Levy, the older brother of hostage Naama Levy, joined the group in meeting with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden at the British Cabinet Office.

During the meeting, Amit shared with the minister the recently released video featuring Naama alongside four other female hostages: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, and Daniela Gilboa.

These five young women have been held captive by Hamas for 229 days, and this marked the first time the minister was shown the horrifying footage.