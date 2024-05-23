The White House said Wednesday it opposed "unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state after Ireland, Norway and Spain announced they would recognize one, AFP reported.

President Joe Biden "has been on the record supporting a two-state solution," his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, told reporters.

"He has been equally emphatic on the record that that two-state solution should be brought about through direct negotiations through the parties, not through unilateral recognition," Sullivan added.

He stopped short of criticizing the decision to formally recognize the “State of Palestine” by the three European countries, all close allies of the United States.

"Each country is entitled to make its own determinations, but the US position on this is clear," Sullivan said.

Ireland, alongside Norway and Spain, announced earlier on Wednesday that their countries will formally recognize the Palestinian Authority as the “state of Palestine” as of May 28.

In response, Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return to Israel of the Israeli ambassadors to Norway and Ireland.

Wednesday’s announcement came after Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta announced that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.