Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented during the Cabinet meeting on the remarks of Minister Nir Barkat , who said that Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are afraid of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and that they are leftists disguised as rightists.

"I reject outright the statements of those who know nothing and only encourage our enemies in order to get headlines that have nothing to do with reality," Netanyahu said.

On the situation in the north, Netanyahu said, "We are working all the time to restore security to the north. We have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists and there is more to come. I am not detailing all our plans here and I am not publishing dates because we do not share operational matters with the enemy."

His comments follow remarks made by Barkat in a closed conversation with the leaders of the Druze community that was held in Isfiya, and which were quoted on Channel 12 News.

"Instead of being strong and brutal, they only absorb and don't let our soldiers react. They (Hezbollah) only understand force," the Druze officials told Barkat.

Minister Barkat replied, "I regret to say that Netanyahu and Gallant are cowards. Nasrallah smells the weakness of Netanyahu and Gallant. They are leftists disguised as rightists."