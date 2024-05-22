Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, one of three IDF soldiers who fell on Wednesday, will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Emsallem, 21 years old from Ra'anana, is the son of Jack and Alexandra, and the brother of Yecheskel and Gola. He fought in the Netzach Yehuda battalion and fell in battle near Gaza.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at 12:00p.m., at the military cemetery in Ra'anana.

Isabelle Sawid, one of Eli's homeroom teachers at the AMIT Kfar Batya high school in Ra'anana, recalled: "Eli was an amazing youth with a captivating smile, who did not give up, ever. Despite his language difficulties and his difficulty adapting as a new immigrant, he successfully completed his studies and he received a good quality matriculation certificate. He was a student who dreamed of being a combat soldier, a boy who loved to learn Torah and always had a smile on his lips."

Yaron Carmi, his high school principal, said, "Eli was born to an idealistic family who immigrated to Israel from France, and he grew to be youth who captured hearts - moral, loving, and beloved. He knew he would be a fighter, he was proud of it, and he believed that was his obligation. He was an outstanding student, who honored his parents and teachers and excelled in his studies, even though it was not easy for him."

Adi Tzubari, principal and school counselor, added, "Eli was beloved by all his friends. He loved hiking around Israel, he was connected with his entire being to the Torah and its commandments, and was active in the Beit Chabad which operates among the community of French immigrants in Ra'anana. The school embraces his parents and the entire family at this difficult time."