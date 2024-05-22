Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan commented on the video that was released on Wednesday showing the abduction of five IDF lookouts by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and condemned the recognition of a Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain.

"Hamas has praised your countries’ recognition of a Palestinian State! The genocidal terrorists are even attributing your decision to the atrocities of October 7th!" Erdan stated.

"This is the very same terror group that is holding these innocent girls hostage. Look at them! See their horror! What if these were your daughters?!" he added.

"This is the terror state that you are recognizing today. An entity of murderers, rapists, and kidnappers.

History will not forget the prize that you are granting to terror!" Erdan concluded.