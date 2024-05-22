Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on Wednesday on the horrifying video that was published showing the abduction of five female IDF lookouts by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

"Five young women being dragged away by monstrous Hamas terrorists. This video shows the harrowing moments on October 7th when five young female soldiers from a lookout post protecting towns and Kibbutzim in southern Israel, were beaten, threatened with rape, and brutally taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from Gaza," the President wrote.

"The video has been released by the brave families and we continue to offer them all our strength and love.

"Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella, and Naama are all still in Hamas captivity and we are fighting to bring them home as well as all other hostages - 128 in total!" he added.

The President concluded: "The world must look at this cruel atrocity. Those who care about women's rights must speak out. All those who believe in freedom must speak out, and do everything possible to bring all of the hostages home now."