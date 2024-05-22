Efrat Mor and Ditza Or, whose sons Eitan Mor and Avinatan Or are held hostage in Gaza, sent a message to the mothers of the IDF lookouts who appear in the video released Wednesday night.

The video, taken from footage filmed by Hamas terrorists' bodycams, shows the brutal abduction of five IDF lookouts from their base in Nahal Oz.

Mor and Or, members of the Tikva Forum for families of hostages, sent a message of support and encouragement to the lookouts' mothers.

At the same time, they clarified that the video "shows that these people are the devil."

"We must not make deals with the devil," they stressed. "Hamas has no right to exist."