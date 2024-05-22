תיעוד מהלחימה של כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 7 דובר צה"ל

The soldiers of the 7th Brigade Combat Team are fighting in the Jabaliya area.

So far, the soldiers have dismantled a multitude of terrorist infrastructure and conducted aerial and artillery strikes on terror targets in the area.

The soldiers carried out targeted raids on dozens of Hamas military compounds.

As part of the effort to destroy Hamas’ rocket and mortar capabilities, the soldiers located and destroyed a number of ready-to-use launchers and dozens of rockets.

In addition, during scans in the area, the soldiers located weapons, including explosive belts, ready-to-use explosives, grenades and ammunition.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל