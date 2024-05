אתרי שיגור טעונים ומוכנים לירי על ציר פילדלפי סמוך לגבול דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area of Rafah against terror targets.

A few hours ago, IDF soldiers located and destroyed multi-barrel rocket launchers that were ready to fire toward Israeli territory.

The launch sites were located in eastern Rafah along the Philadelphi Corridor.