תיעוד המחבל החמוש דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives, and Border Police officers are continuing their counterterrorism operation in Jenin.

As part of the operation, the forces exchanged fire with armed men and killed a number of terrorists, including two terrorists who threw explosives at them.

In addition, the soldiers confiscated military equipment and uncovered charges that were planted under the roads and were intended to harm the troops.

The IDF published video from Jenin showing a terrorist fleeing into a hospital and barricading himself inside the building.

"This is another example of the cynical use by armed men in the Jenin area of humanitarian infrastructure, including hospitals, as shelters and hiding places," the IDF stated.