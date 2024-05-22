Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Eisman today (Wednesday) criticized International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan for seeking arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"The request to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense lacks any basis," Baharav-Miara and Eisman said in a joint statement.

They noted that "the State of Israel is a democratic country, which fights terrorism and protects its security while adhering to the binding legal rules and out of a deep commitment to the law."

"The security forces, and the IDF as a whole, fight out of full commitment to the rules of international law," they said.

"The attorney general and the State Attorney's Office of the State of Israel thoroughly investigate any serious claim of violation of the law by any of the authorities of the State of Israel and enforce the law.

"The legal system in the State of Israel is prepared to examine any serious claim both in relation to the matter in the policy and in relation to individual cases. As the State of Israel has made clear over the years, the court lacks any authority to conduct an investigation on the matter," they concluded.