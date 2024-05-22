Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan jointly announced Wednesday morning that they will extend the cancellation of the Disengagement Law to also apply to Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim in northern Samaria, in addition to Homesh that was previously included in the law.

The application of the order comes after a lengthy discussion that Defense Minister Gallant had with the head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan and officials in the IDF.

Minister Gallant said that "after the law abolishing the disengagement in northern Samaria was passed in the Knesset and at the end of the administrative work, we were able to complete this historic move. The Jewish hold on Judea and Samaria guarantees security, the application of the law abolishing the disengagement in northern Samaria will lead to the development of the region and provide security to local residents."

"I want to thank my friend, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, for pushing this issue and for his commitment to this issue. As I have done in all my positions in the Israeli governments – I will continue to develop Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria and strengthen the security of the citizens – on the roads and in towns," he added.

Dagan said that "this is a historic moment of historical correction, which is necessary for Israel in terms of first degree values ​​and security, certainly after October 7. The State of Israel today corrected, in a stately and official manner, the injustice and folly of the expulsion from northern Samaria."

"I congratulate Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for this important and valuable decision on behalf of the State of Israel and Commander Yehuda Fox for signing this important amendment."

"Together, on behalf of the entire people of Israel, we have struggled to repair the deep national wound of the deportation of the residents of Northern Samaria. The deportation was reckless and after the October 7 massacre, everyone understands it even more. The Knesset enacted the law to erase this disgrace, this impure deportation law, from the State’s book of laws. The law was initially applied by a General's decree on Homesh and has now been applied to all the other communities. There is nothing more correct right now, even on a moral level, because this is our country and it is impossible to have a law in the book of laws that forbids Jews to be in Israel, and even more so on a strategic level. After October 7 It is clear to everyone that where Jews live there is security. Where Jews do not live, there is terrorism."

Dagan added: "We have reached this exciting moment thanks to the hard work and dedication of many, including members of the Homesh Techilla organization and the Homesh Yeshiva, MK Yuli Edelstein, former MK Arieh Eldad, Minister Orit Strock, MK Limor Son Har Melech, MK Zvi Sukkot. We have all stood together, shoulder to shoulder, throughout years of stubborn struggle."

"Abolishing the Disengagement Law in its entirety is the first step on the way to its full amendment. I congratulate Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and all members of the government for this Zionist and correct decision."