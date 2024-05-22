UNRWA school used as Hamas military compound

Following IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF carried out a precise strike on a compound located inside a UNRWA school where Hamas terrorists - including an anti-tank missile operative and a Nukhba terrorist - were operating.

The compound that was struck also contained weapons, including mortars and explosives, as evidenced by the numerous secondary explosions after the strike.

The IDF stated that the strike was carefully planned and carried out using precise munitions to mitigate any harm to civilians in the area.