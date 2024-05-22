תיעוד מחיסול המחבל דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that following precise intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Ahmed Yasser Alkara in Khan Yunis. Ahmed Yasser Alkara took part in the October 7th Massacre in communities in southern Israel and was a significant anti-tank missile operative who carried out attacks on IDF troops during the war.

During the preparations for the operation, the IDF aborted the strike after a child was identified nearby the terrorist Ahmed Yasser Alkara. After waiting until the child was no longer in the vicinity of the terrorist, the IAF eliminated Alkara, alongside two additional terrorist operatives: Saib Raed Abu Riba, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist, and Ans Muhammad Abu Ragila, an Islamic Jihad terrorist.

In another operation, IAF fighter jets directed by intelligence eliminated five Hamas terrorists operating from inside the Faami Aljerjawi School in Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip. Among the terrorists that were eliminated were Fadi Salim, Head of Propaganda in Hamas’ Gaza Brigade, as well as three Hamas intelligence operatives and an additional Nukhba terrorist.

This is further evidence of Hamas’ systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and residential buildings, for its terrorist activity in the Gaza Strip.