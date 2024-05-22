Chairman of The United Arab List (Ra'am) was asked by new interviewer Hezi Simantov, of Channel 13 News about attitudes to the terrorist organization and if it is considered part of the Palestinian people.

Abbas responded that, “Of course Hamas is part of the Palestinian people.”

Simantov continued to ask if, “Hamas, after what they did on October 7, should be outcasts? Should they be like ISIS, or should they be considered part of the Palestinian Authority?”

Abbas answered, “Hamas is a faction.”

When Simantov pressed further to know if Hamas is part of the Palestinian people, Abbas responded, “What, they are part of the Lebanese people??”