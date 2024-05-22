The Biden Administration is softening its opposition to the IDF's opposition in Rafah after the IDF successfully evacuated over 800,000 civilians from the city, Bloomberg reported.

An American official said that during US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to Israel this week, the US found that Israel was incorporating many of the administration's concerns over the humanitarian situation in Rafah into its planning for the operation.

US President Joe Biden has for months opposed an Israeli military operation in Rafah, where the final four Hamas military battalions are located.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the administration's concerns over any operation in Rafah despite the evacuation of nearly a million people, saying the administration remains “very concerned about any major military operation and the impact it would have on the remaining population, given the dense urban environment in Rafah.”