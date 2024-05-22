The United States should slap sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials who seek an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a top foreign policy adviser to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Reuters on Tuesday.

Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's fourth and final National Security Adviser, made the comments in Jerusalem after meeting Netanyahu and other Israeli officials during a multi-day visit to Israel.

O'Brien, who said Trump would be briefed on the results of the trip, discussed what he called the ICC's "irrational decision" to issue a warrant for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas leaders, in his meetings with the Israeli officials.

"We can sanction the bank accounts, the travel. We can put visa restrictions on these corrupt prosecutors and judges. We can show some real mettle here," O'Brien told Reuters.

O'Brien said he was throwing his support behind Republican-led legislation in Congress that would sanction ICC employees that investigate officials in the US or in allied countries that do not recognize the court, like Israel.

It was unclear how much bipartisan support that bill could garner, though both Democratic and Republican officials have been sharply critical of the ICC.

President Joe Biden condemned the ICC’s move , saying in a statement, "The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

The President later condemned the ICC’s move once again at an event in honor of Jewish Heritage Month at the White House.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening [in Gaza] is not genocide. We reject that,” stated Biden. “We will always stand with Israel and against threats to its security.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also denounced the ICC announcement and said he would “work with President Biden and members on all sides to keep support for Israel strong and unwavering.”

Neither Biden nor Schumer indicated what moves they could take against the ICC and whether sanctions would be considered.