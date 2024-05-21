The commander of the Home Front Command on Tuesday evening signed an order closing the area of Meron, ahead of the annual Hillula of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai (Rashbi), which is held annually in Meron on Lag Ba'Omer.

The order went into effect on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m., and it will be in effect until Monday of next week at 12:00 p.m.

The Home Front Command clarified that entering the Meron area is strictly prohibited and asked the public to be vigilant and not enter the area. Any access to the closed area will be in accordance with the permits granted by law.

"Arriving in the closed area without prior coordination and approval endangers public safety and human life," the IDF said.

The IDF announced earlier this month that it has decided to cancel the annual Hillula in Meron.

"In accordance with an assessment of the situation in the IDF and in coordination with the relevant bodies, it was decided to cancel the festivities on Meron, between the dates of May 24 and 27, 2024. This, in accordance with the powers stipulated in the Civil Defense Law," the IDF stated at the time.

Major General Rafi Milo, the commander of the Home Front Command, wrote in an opinion he published that "as part of the recent situational assessments, I was informed of the planning for the event in question, which is expected to be held between the dates of May 24 and 27, 2024, as part of the traditional Lag Ba'Omer events at the grave of the Rashbi in Meron."