Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) today (Tuesday) sharply criticized members of his party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling them "cowards" in their handling of the war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Channel 12 News reported that in a closed conversation he had with the leaders of the Druze community in the village of Isfiya, Barkat responded to the claim of those present that Gallant and Netanyahu are afraid of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"Instead of being strong and brutal, they only absorb the blows and don't let our soldiers respond. They (Hezbollah) only understand force," the Druze officials told Barakat.

Minister Barkat replied: "I regret to say that Netanyahu and Gallant are cowards. Nasrallah smells the weakness of Netanyahu and Gallant. They are leftists disguised as right-wing."

Yesterday, Minister Gallant criticized Minister Barkat after the latter accused him of agreeing to bring Palestinian Authority workers into Israel contrary to the Cabinet's decision.

Gallant slammed Barkat: "You're lying, I never approved it."